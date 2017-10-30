Man’s stay at halfway house revoked after he is caught with images of females

A former Stanley resident who was convicted of sexual assault in 2012 has had his supervised conditional release from a halfway house revoked.

43-year old Walter Lange was convicted of sexual assault of a child in Chippewa County Court, after he was caught having sex with female minor. He pleaded guilty, but not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. He was living at a halfway house in Dane County for the past 2 years. His release was revoked after he was caught with a secure digital memory card that had images of females on it. Those images featured adult women in bikinis, as well as juveniles.