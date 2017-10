An Elmwood man has been found guilty of 62 misdemeanor charges related to the treatment of dogs at his Alma Bottom Pointing Labs facility in 2016.

Stuart West was found guilty on 6 counts of improper animal shelter space, 48 counts of failure to provide proper food and drink to animals, and 8 counts of animal mistreatment. Pierce County deputies executed a search warrant in April 2016 at West’s property after a prospective dog buyer called in a complaint following a visit t