Blair Police looking for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run last week

The Blair Police Department is still looking for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run last week.

It happened on Wednesday at the intersection of Broadway Street and Birch Street in Blair. Police say the incident involved a vehicle and pedestrian, and the driver of the vehicle fled the scene and the teenage victim was taken to a hospital in Whitehall with non-life threatening injuries.The suspect is still at large.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a dark-colored, newer model 4-door truck, possibly a Dodge Ram or Ford with a black brush guard and a Wisconsin license plate. It may also have a camouflaged deer head on the passenger side window, and damage to the driver’s side from the accident. The Blair Police Department asks anyone who might know or have any information about the incident to contact them.