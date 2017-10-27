Man going to prison for violating probation

A Whitehall man is going to prison for violating his probation stemming from a 2017 felony drug conviction.

31-year old Cheyne Phillipson has been sentenced to 401 days in prison and 18 months of extended supervision. He was originally sentenced in March to 2 years of probation and 45 days in jail for a felony count of possession of methamphetamine.

According to court records, Phillipson violated his probation by using meth and marijuana, stealing gas, failing to report for a scheduled office visit, and providing inaccurate information to his probation agent.