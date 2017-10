A Colfax man is going to prison for selling 18 grams of 98% pure methamphetamine.

26-year old Teng Her was sentenced in federal court to 6 years in prison on 1 count of distributing methamphetamine. He will spend 5 years on supervised release following his prison sentence.

According to court records, Her sold meth to an informant who was working with police on May 6, 2016. Her was the 3rd defendant sentenced for the same crime. Those 2 defendants were also sentenced to prison terms.