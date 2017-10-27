Man charged with pawning stolen items

A Medford man has been accused of pawning 2 stolen items at an Eau Claire pawn shop.

36-year old Bradley Smith is charged with a felony count of theft by representation and a misdemeanor count of theft. He is out on bond and returns to court on December 4th.

According to the criminal complaint, Smith conducted loan transactions July 3rd and 10th at National Pawn on West Clairemont Avenue on a skid steer and zero-turn lawn mower. Both items were valued at $7,000. It was later found that the items were stolen from implement dealers in Marathon County and Dorchester. Smith told police in September her was in a bad place when he pawned the stolen items.