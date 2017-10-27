Man charged with 7th OWI

An Eau Claire man has been charged with his 7th drunk driving offense.

55-year old Thomas Mueller has been charged in Dunn County Court with 7th-offense OWI, and operating a commercial vehicle without a valid license. His bond was set for $5,000 on Tuesday, and his next court appearance is scheduled for November 28th.

According to the criminal complaint, a Dunn County sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of an overturned dump truck hauling corn on Highway Double-D near the Pepin County line on Monday. The officer made contact with Mueller, who smelled of intoxicants, and had a preliminary alcohol level of .11. Mueller did apologize for not having his license and for over-correcting the dump truck and putting it in the ditch.