Deer cause of chain reaction crash

A deer was the cause of a chain reaction on I -94. It happened just before 6 on Thursday morning. A vehicle travelling westbound on I- 94 at Milepost 1 struck a deer which triggered numerous rear end collisions to occur behind it.

The incident resulted in 10 vehicles being damaged, 5 of which were damaged to an extent which required them to be

towed from the scene. No significant injuries were reported. Westbound traffic was able to proceed and the incident slowed traffic up past Milepost 5 creating some travel delays.

Names of operators and vehicles involved are not available at this time.