Woman who gave boyfriend drugs who died hours later arrested again

A Chippewa Falls woman who gave drugs to her boyfriend last November, who died hours later, has been arrested again.

20-year old Allyson Mayer appeared in Chippewa County Court on Monday on possible charges of bail jumping and possessing drug paraphernalia. She was slated to appear in court on September 28th, but didn’t show up, so a warrant was issued for her arrest. She was released on a $1,000 signature bond and was scheduled to return to court on Tuesday.

Mayer was charged in August with manufacturing or delivering non-narcotics and 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety.