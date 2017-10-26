Man charged with 8th OWI

An Eau Claire man has been charged with his 8th drunk driving offense.

58-year old John Bangart has been charged with a felony count of 8th-offense operating with a prohibited blood alcohol level, and a misdemeanor count of operating after revocation.

According to the criminal complaint, Bangart was observed by an Eau Claire police officer driving a vehicle at East Madison and North Barstow Streets on Monday, and was stopped because his operating privileges were revoked. The officer noticed Bangart’s breath smelled like alcohol, and he also avoided eye contact and appeared to try to keep his mouth closed for as long as possible. An open case of beer was on the front passenger seat, and a beer can was on the front passenger floorboard. If Bangart is convicted of the felony charge, he could be sentenced to up to 7 years in prison.