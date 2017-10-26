Man charged with 5th OWI

A Chippewa Falls man has been charged with his 5th drunk driving offense.

71-year old Marland Stanley has been charged with 5th-offense drunk driving, operating without a license and failure to install ignition interlock.

According to the criminal complaint, a Chippewa Falls police officer noticed Stanley’s vehicle parked at a tavern on West River Street on September 14th, and was aware that Stanley didn’t have a valid license. The officer then saw the car had been moved later that evening as he headed toward Stanley’s home. He then saw Stanley’s vehicle before it reached the house. Stanley failed field sobriety tests, and was taken to the Chippewa County Jail. He returns to court on November 28th.