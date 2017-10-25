Woman charged with burglary and meth possession

An Elmwood woman has been charged with 2 charges of burglary and possession of methamphetamine.

42-year old Sabrina Ecker was arrested with 44-year old Michael Christner last month when they were found working on a motor home at A to Z Towing on Highway HH in the Town of Elk Mound. Ecker is scheduled to appear in court today, Christner’s arraignment in on Friday.

According to the criminal complaint, a Dunn County Sheriff’s deputy received a complaint of a flashlight shining at A to Z Towing. The officer found Ecker and Christner working on a motor home. They claimed they had been given the motor home, and Christner fled on foot and was caught a short time later.

The owner of the company said the motor home had been there 8 to 10 years. There also were a number of tools taken from the business valued at about $585. Authorities believe Christner was attempting to fix the motor home to take it, and may have been living there. Authorities also found methamphetamine, including syringes.