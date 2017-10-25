Onarheim sued for credit card debt

The former office manager in the Eau Claire County treasurer’s office is being sued for credit card debt.

PYOD, as successor in interest to Citibank, has filed a civil suit against Kay Onarheim. As of September 1, 2015, Onarheim owed Citibank over $14,000 for transactions made on her charge account. PYOD bought the account. PYOD is asking for a judgement for the amount Onarheim owes along with costs.

Onarheim is currently serving an 8 year prison sentence after being convicted of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in Eau Claire County taxpayer money.