Man sentenced for assaulting a woman in 2015

A Stanley man has been convicted of assaulting his girlfriend in July 2015 after reportedly dragging her out of a car, punching and kicking her several times, and choking her.

31-year old Shaun Ciokiewciz pleaded no contest to substatial battery-intentionally causing bodily harm and battery. He has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years of probation and has been ordered not ot have contact with the victim.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman called the sheriff’s office on August 1st, 2015, asking for a deputy to escort her into Ciokiewicz’s home so she could retrieve her belongings. She told the officer that she and Ciokieicz had been drinking alcohol with friends and family throughout the day on July 26th. That night while driving home, he stopped the car, dragged her out, and hit her several times. The woman suffered broken ribs from the assault.