Man charged for threatening a woman with a knife

An Eau Claire man is accused of threatening a woman with a knife at her residence.

62-year old David Ewer has been charged with misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct. He is out on bond, which prohibits him from having contact with the woman or her residence. He returns to court on November 30th.

According to the criminal complaint, Eau Claire police were called to a residence on North Barstow Street at 4 p.m. Thursday on a report of a man entering the house and pulling a knife on the female resident. The woman said she walked out of her bedroom when she saw a man, later identified as Ewer, standing in the TV room looking around. Ewer said he was looking for someone and the woman told him to get out of the house.