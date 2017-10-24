Couple accused of exposing child to meth

An Eau Claire couple is accused of exposing at least one child to methamphetamine.

24-year old Heaven Cox and 28-year old Thomas LaBarge are each charged with a misdemeanor count of child neglect. Cox is also charged with a felony count of possession of methamphetamine. They are both out on bond and return to court on November 30th.

According to the criminal complaint, police were sent to Cox and LaBarge’s residence Thursday morning after receiving reports that they were using meth and that there were children in the house. Cox was taking care of her son when police arrived. Officers found a meth pipe with meth residue in her bedroom, and the pipe was within reach of a child. LaBarge, who is Cox’s boyfriend, was arrested when he arrived at the house. Cox admitted to using meth the day before when she had a baby-sitter.