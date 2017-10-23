Man’s drug charge dismissed

Drug charges against a Minneapolis man have been dismissed in Dunn County Court.

36-year old Christopher Jennings’ charges of being party to the crime of possession with intent to deliver heroin were dismissed on a mostion from the prosecution. 27-year old Kaneshi Vanzant of Golden Valley, Minnesota still faces the same charges after officers found 1 pound of heroin in the van she was in with Jennings on I-94 in the Town of Elk Mound on September 13th. She is scheduled for arraignment on November 9th.

After the couple was stopped, police found a black backpack behind the passenger seat. 2 square chunks of grayish white powder were found in the bag. The suspected heroin weighed about 425 grams, which is nearly 15 ounces.