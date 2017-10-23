Man sentenced for striking child multiple times

A rural Boyd man has been convicted of repeatedly striking a 3-year old in the face, causing the child to have a bloody lip and nose.

43-year old Yancey Walters pleaded guilty in Chippewa County Court to a charge of disorderly conduct. He has been sentenced to 2 years of probation and must pay a $443 fine.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told a Cadott police officer that Walters had become physically violent and struck the child in the face multiple times. The officer saw that the child’s face was flush and cheeks were red.