Man hurt in motorcycle crash in Buffalo County last week

A Minnesota man has been hospitalized after he crashes his motorcycle in Buffalo County last week.

The Sheriff’s Department say they responded to the crash just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of Highway 88 and Laehn Ridge Road in the Town of Gilmanton. It was reported that the motorcycle driver had serious injuries and was unconscious. When deputies arrived on scene, they found that the driver, 59-year old Timothy Mutch of Bloomington, Minnesota, was traveling northbound on Highway 88 and lost control of his motorcycle and went into the ditch and hit a tree. Mutch was rescued off an embankment and was taken to the hospital. His condition is not known, but speed is believed to be a factor. The crash remains under investigation.