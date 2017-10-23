Hunting guide sentenced in federal court

A hunting guide has been sentenced in federal court for allowing his clients to exceed daily bag limits.

33-year old Jeremy Schreiner of Durand has been sentenced to pay a $25,000 fine and is banned from hunting and guiding for 2 years on the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. 2 other guides have received the same sentences in the past 2 months for violating the Lacey Act. According to an indictment, the 3 guides led clients, who were actually undercover U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service special agents, on a fall duck hunt and allowed them to exceed the bag limit of 6 ducks in 1 day.