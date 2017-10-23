3 people hurt in 2 separate crashes in Stevens Point

3 people were hospitalized in Stevens Point last week following 2 separate crashes.

The first happened Thursday evening on West River Drive. The Stevens Point Police Department says they reported to a call of a 1-vehicle accident where the driver was reportedly trapped in a truck. When they arrived on scene, they found that the truck hit a tree and the driver, a 16-year old from Stevens Point, was pinned in the vehicle. The driver was extricated from the truck and flown to the hospital. The driver’s condition is unknown at this time.

The 2nd accident happened Friday just before 1 a.m. Dispatch received a call about a motorcycle versus deer accident on NorthPoint Drive. When crews arrived at the scene, they found the driver of the motorcycle and a passenger had been ejected from the bike. The driver, a 37-year old Stevens Point man, was flown to the hospital. The passenger, a 22-year old Stevens Point woman, was taken in an ambulance to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver’s condition is unknown.