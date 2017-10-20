Man sentenced for drunk driving offense and fleeing an officer

A rural Menomonie man has been sentenced for drunk driving and fleeing an officer in October 2016.

30-year old Dustin Lutz has been sentenced to 5 days in jail after pleading guilty to 2nd-offense OWI. He also has his license revoked for a year and must install an ignition interlock device in his car for a year.

According to the criminal complaint, a Lake Hallie officer attempted to pull Lutz over on 40th Avenue near 120th Street at 2 a.m. on October 12, 2016. Lutz sped away from the officer, and chase began with speeds reaching 67-miles per hour in a 35-mile per hour zone, including going through a stop sign at an intersection. Lutz eventually stopped on a dirt road and was arrested.