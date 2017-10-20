Man charged with trying to arrange a sexual encounter with teen girl

An Osseo man who is a registered sex offender has been charged after he tried to arrange a sexual encounter with a 13-year old girl.

39-year old Larry Aspen was charged this week with felony counts of attempted sexual assault of a child younger than 16, child enticement and using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime. If he’s convicted on all 3 charges, he could be sentenced up to 65 years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, an Eau Claire police detective posted an ad on Craigslist on October 2nd looking for a man to get together to have sex. He assumed the identity of a 13-year old girl. Aspen replied to the ad the same day, and included a photo of himself. Through conversations, Aspen brought up the topic of sex and suggested meeting in person. Aspen and the detective agreed to meet at Carson Park the next day. Aspen’s car was spotted at Braun’s Bay and he was arrested. A condom, cell phone, mouthwash and cigarettes were found in his vehicle.