Man admits to burglarizing several storage units and residential thefts

An Eau Claire man has admitted to burglarizing several storage units and residential thefts in Eau Claire, Altoona and Fall Creek.

36-year old Travis Hagman pleaded no contest this week to 5 felony counts of burglary. He will be sentenced in December.

According to court records, police in Altoona, Eau Claire and Fall Creek and the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office investigated multiple storage unit and residential burglaries in the summer of 2016 that occurred in all 3 towns. They discovered a smiliar method was used in many of the cases. A single storage unit was entered through a broken hing or a cut lock, and the thieves then cut through walls to enter adjacent units. Common items that were stolen included antiques, collectibles, such as coins, jewelry, and other small items that could be easily transported.

Hagman was implicated in those burglaries, where a large amount of coins were among the items taken. He was also identified as a suspect in the July 2016 burglaries at residences in the Town of Washington and Eau Claire.