Eau Claire fire crews battle a fire that is home to a market

8 people were evacuated after a building caught fire in Eau Claire yesterday.

The Fire Department says they got a call just after 10 a.m. that a building on Bellinger Street was on fire. The building housed the Long Cheng Market and a living residence on the top floor. When crews arrived, black smoke was seen in the sky, and a large fire was burning in the back of the building. Crews were able to put the fire out, and all 8 people who were living in the building were evacuated safely.

Damage is estimated to be around $95,000 for the building and $50,000 for the contents inside the market. The cause of the fire is not known, and it remains under investigation.