Woman who struck pedestrian must pay for medical appointments

A judge in Dunn County has ordered a Colfax woman who struck a pedestrian last December to reimburse $706 for mileage to medical appointments.

38-year old Jami Golden was driving a car that struck 70-year old Linda Salazar of Colfax, who co-owns Mom’s on Main Street in Colfax, at 5:30 a.m. December 9th. Salazar had 10 broken ribs, as well as a broken arm, leg, pelvis, and ankle. She also had multiple internal injuries. This week, Golden was ordered to pay over $16,000 to Salazar for lost wages and medical bills not covered by insurance. She pleaded no contest in May to a charge of recklessly endangering safety. A charge of felony hit-and-run was dismissed due to the plea agreement.