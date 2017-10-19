Man hurt in Trempealeau County crash

One person was hurt when a car rear-ended a tractor in Trempealeau County this week.

The Sheriff’s Department says it happened Tuesday afternoon on Highway 53 and Twinde Lane in the Town of Ettrick. They responded to a crash that involved a car and a tractor pulling a manure spreader. While the tractor was stopped and waiting to turn left onto Twinde Lane, it was rear-ended by the car. The driver of that vehicle, Isaac Siegel of Augusta, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the tractor, Daniel Sye of Mindoro, was not hurt. Inattentive driving was an issue in the crash.