Couple arrested for trafficking drugs out of motor home

A man and woman are accused of using a motor home to traffic drugs.

30-year old Christopher Anderson of Milwaukee faces 6 criminal charges in Eau Claire County Court, including maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of methamphetamine. 24-year old Taydisa Strassburg of Schofield faces 4 criminal charges, including a felony count of possession of a controlled substance.

According to the criminal complaint, an Eau Claire officer noticed a motor home with no license plate and malfunctioning tailights turn from North Hastings Way onto Birch Street at 1:35 a.m Sunday. He pulled the motor home over, and learned from other officers that the motor home was likely involved with selling meth, and had been spotted in known drug areas with frequent traffic in and out of the vehicle.

Lorazepam was found in Strassburg’s pants pocket, and drug pipes found in the motor home tested positive for meth. 3 used needles in the motor home tested positive for heroin.