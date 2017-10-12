Man sentenced for driving drunk with a child in the car

A Beaver Dam man who drove drunk with an 8-year old child in the car has been sentenced.

57-year old Ronald Recore pleaded no contest last week in Chippewa County Court to 4th-offense drunk driving. He has been sentenced to 135 days in jail. He also must complete 200 hours of community service, has his license revoked for 30 months, and he must have ignition interlock for a year.

According to the criminal complaint, Recore was pulled over at 7:45 p.m. November 12th because he was driving in reverse on Highway OO near 130th Street. The officer noticed Recore’s wife and grandchild were in the vehicle. Recore was arrested after he failed field sobriety tests.