Man charged with sexually assaulting a teenage girl

An Eau Claire man has been charged after he offered money to a teenage girl for sexual favors.

63-year old Richard Johnson has been charged with felony counts sexual assault of a child younger than 16 and child enticement. A $1,000 cash bail was set for him, and he has been ordered not to have contact with children. He returns to court next week.

According to the criminal complaint, Eau Claire police received information that Johnson had been giving a 13-year old girl illegal drugs and money in an attempt to gain sexual favors from her. The girl and 2 of her friends had been using cocaine, smoking cigarettes and drinking alcohol with Johnson. The girls said Johnson was being nice to them in an attempt to have sexual contact with them. The say Johnson gave them money every time they went to his house. One of the girls said Johnson would take cocaine out of his pocket and make lines for them to snort. On September 30th, one of the girls said Johnson offered her money in exchange for a sexual act. They engaged in the sexual act at his house, and he gave her money afterward. If Johnson is convicted of both charges, he could be sentenced to up to 40 years in prison.