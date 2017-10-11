Man charged with stabbing his brother

An Eau Claire man has been charged with stabbing his brother during a family cookout last weekend.

32-year old Isaac Curler has been charged with a felony count of 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety, and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct. If he’s convicted of the felony charge, he could be sentenced to up to 5 years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, Eau Claire County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Langdell Road in the Town of Brunswick at 5:30 p.m. Sunday on a report of a stabbing. A man said he was at his residence with his fiance, mother and Curler, who is his brother. They were having a cookout and Curler was saying and doing crazy stuff. The brother said he and Curler got into an argument and pushing match. Curler tried punching his brother, but his brother pushed him away. Curler then stabbed his brother in the chest, and his brother fell backward.

The brother was taken to the hospital, where the nurse who treated him told authorities the knife when 2 inches into the brother’s chest. Authorities then located Curler at an Eau Claire retail store. Curler said his brother started some stuff and he “finished it.”