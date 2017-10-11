Man charged with having video of a girl coming out of the shower on his phone

A Menomonie man has been charged for allegedly having video on his cell phone of a girl getting out of a shower.

38-year old Chad Sell faces 3 felony charges, which includes possession of child pornography. The charges stem from August 28th to September 13th in Menomonie.

According to the criminal complaint, Menomonie police were contacted by a Menomonie High School counselor on September 13th who had learned from a student that the student had seen the pornography on Sell’s cell phone. The video showed a 12-year old girl getting out of the shower naked and appeared to be taken through a bathroom vent. The video was about 3 minutes long.

A search warrant was executed at Sell’s home. Sell initially denied having the video, but then admitted there was a video on his cell phone. He said he forgot to delete it and recorded it about 2 weeks earlier. Sell said he thought it was his fiance getting out of the shower.