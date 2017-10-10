Woman going to jail for her 7th drunk driving offense

A Chippewa Falls woman is going to jail for her 7th drunk driving conviction.

41-year old Stacy Spielman pleaded no contest to 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety. She has been sentenced to 6 months in jail and must complete 300 hours of community service.

According to the criminal complaint, a person called Chippewa Falls police at 10:45 p.m. on January 24th to say a female driver was having difficulty leaving the parking lot of the Indianhead Motel. The caller said the driver appeared out of it behind the wheel. When an officer arrived, he found the woman still behind the wheel. She told the officer she had an argument with a boyfriend and was planning to stay at the motel. The officer noticed Speilman smelled of intoxicants, and her blood alcohol level was 3 times the legal limit.