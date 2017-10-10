Man charged with sexually assaulting teen girl

A Wilson man is facing charges of sexual assault of a child younger than 16, burglary and criminal damage to property.

19-year old Hunter Smith is scheduled to make an initial appearance in Dunn County Court on October 24th.

According to the criminal complaint, a 14-year old girl told authorities she had sex with Smith in April in Boyceville. She told him her age. Smith is also accused of breaking into the Eagle’s Nest bar in Boyceville, which is for sale, and damaging a window. Toilets were filled with excrement without running water, the place needed cleaning and 5 fire extinguishers needed to be replaced. Damage is estimated to be over $2,600.