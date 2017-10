A Fall Creek man is being charged in connection with a double homicide.

The man appeared through video-conference in Eau Claire County Court yesterday morning, charged with 2 murder counts and two counts of hiding a corpse. Official say they initially made contact with the man September 29th, then returned later with a search warrant and uncovered the bodies of the man’s sister and her boyfriend. A vehicle was also found with blood inside. The investigation into the murders is continuing.