Man going to jail for his 7th DUI

A Boyd man is going to jail for his 7th drunk driving offense.

37-year old Kevin Bischoff pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety in Chippewa County Court. He was sentenced to serve 6 months in jail, 4 years of probation, and 300 hours of community service.

Bischoff was arrested just before 2:30 a.m. April 23rd after he was spotted crossing the center line of Highway X near Cadott. A blood draw showed he had a blood alcohol level more than 2 times the legal limit. He was last convicted of drunk driving in 2014.