Man charged with threatening police officers

A Town of Menomonie man had been charged with threatening law enforcement officers after he was arrested following a car crash last month.

34-year old Michael Jacobson also faces 6 counts of felony bail jumping and several misdemeanor charges. He is in the Dunn County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond, and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday.

According to criminal complaints, police responded to a crash on Bongey Drive on September 30th. Jacobson was the driver and was found to have other charges pending against him. Jacobson fled the area, stealing a bottle of liquor from The Great Escape tavern. He was eventually caught after he was sprayed with pepper spray. Once he was in the squad car, he attempted to kick out a side window. He repeatedly asked to have his handcuffs removed so he could fight the officers, and also told police he wanted to punch them all in the face.