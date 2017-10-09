Man arrested for OWI after a weekend crash

A Gilmanton man has been arrested after an early morning crash on Sunday.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department says they were called to a 2-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 88 and Church Road in the Town of Gilmanton just after 2 a.m. They determined that 68-year old Kenneth Klopp of Gilmanton failed to stop at a stop sign and went into the driveway of a private residence. Klopp hit a truck that was parked in the driveway, which was being worked on by several people and was occupied by 18-year old Skylar Palomaki. Palomaki was hurt, and both he and Klopp were taken to the hospital. Klopp was then arrested for 1st-offense OWI. Palomaki’s condition is unknown, and the crash remains under investigation.