Couple charged with using and selling meth at Eau Claire motel

An Eau Claire couple is accused of using and selling methamphetamine out of an Eau Claire motel room.

39-year old Jeremiah Ressel and 34-year old Kessa Washburn face several charges, including felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and maintaining a drug trafficking place. They will return to court in November.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the Rodeway Inn on South Hastings Way last Sunday on a report in progress in one of the motel’s rooms. There were no sounds of a fight when officers arrived. Officers learned the room was being rented by Ressel and Washburn, and officers knew they were heavily involved in meth sales and both were on probation. They were allowed into the room where they found several packs of methamphetamine and a large number of syringes, a meth pipe and a digital scale. Washburn admitted the items belonged to them, and estimated that 20 to 25 people came to their room to use meth. About 37 grams of meth were found in a backpack and 2 large plastic bags under the mattress of a bed.