Man going to prison for causing crash while driving drunk

An Eau Claire man is going to prison for causing a single-vehicle crash on Clairemont Avenue in May while driving drunk.

59-year old Leo Owen has been sentenced to 3 years in prison on felony counts of 9th-offense drunk driving and bail jumping. His license has also been revoked for 3 years.

According to the criminal complaint, a state trooper found 2 vehicles with their flashers on in the left lane of Clairemont Avenue eastbound, and a stalled van in the westbound center lane. The stalled vehicle was damaged, and the trooper determined it had hit a guardrail in the median. A witness was holding Owen as if to keep him from falling down, and had taken his keys from him. He also smelled of intoxicants and had a dazed look on his face. A bottle of vodka, which was mostly empty, was sitting between the front seats of Owen’s vehicle. Owen’s blood alcohol level was 3 times the legal limit.