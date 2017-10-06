Local man must register as a sex offender

A Chippewa Falls man convicted of sexually touching an 8-year old girl in 2014 must now register as a sex offender for the next 15 years.

53-year old Alvin Smith was convicted of 4th-degree sexual assault in Chippewa County Court last December and was sentenced to 100 days in jail. However, his probation was revoked on September 12th. This week, he was ordered to spend 9 months in jail, and is required to register as a sex offender.

In the 2014 case, an 11-year old girl told police that Smith had touched her in a sexual manner below the waist. The girl’s mother told authorities that based on when the girl said it happened, it would have been in 2014 when she was 8 and they were living in Chippewa Falls. Smith denied touching the girl in a sexual manner.