Former Eau Claire County Treasurer asks for a new judge

An Eau Claire County judge has rejected some of the arguments of former Eau Claire County Treasurer Larry Lokken, who is seeking a post-conviction relief in his embezzlement case.

In a motion filed in May, Lokken asked to be represented by a different judge. Judge Jon Theisen sentenced Lokken in January 2016 on multiple counts of theft from a business setting and misconduct in office. In his motion, Lokken asked Theisen to disqualify himself from heraing and deciding the motion, or recusing himself on the grounds of due process. He also argued Theisen unlawfully imposed a conditional prison sentence, which he claims exceeds the maximum permitted by law. The motion also argues Theisen inadequately explained Lokken’s sentenced on all counts.

In Theisen’s written order, Theisen said he has been fair and impartial in thne case, and that he did not impose a conditional prison sentence. Part of the sentence included a term of probation in place of an imposed prison sentence.

Lokken is serving a 9 1/2 year prison sentence. A date for his post-conviction motion has not been set.