Woman who died in a crash this week has been identified

A woman who died in a crash Monday morning has been identified.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department says 44-year old Dalysa Miller of Altoona was killed in the crash in the Town of Arthur. They say Miller was going northbound on Highway 27 when she crossed the center line and hit a southbound car driving by 77-year old Ronald Puzia of Milwaukee. His passenger, 72-year old Jacquelyn Puzia was hurt and taken to the hospital. Both vehicles were on fire when crews arrived, and Miller was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.