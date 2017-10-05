Man sentenced for leading police on a high-speed chase will driving drunk

A Chippewa Falls man has been sentenced for driving drunk and leading police on a high-speed chase in September 2016.

41-year old Brian Condon pleaded no contest last week to 3rd-offense drunk driving. He has been sentenced to 60 days in jail, and also must use ignition interlock for 1 years and has his driver’s license revoked for 2 years.

According to the criminal complaint, a Chippewa Falls police officer saw Condon revving the engine on his motorcycle loudly while leaving a downtown bar in the early morning hours of September 24, 2016, and going southbound on Highway 124 at a high rate of speed. The officer followed Condon and speeds reached 67-miles per hour in a 35-miles per hour zone. Condon pulled off the highway, crashed his motorcycle going over train tracks and was knocked unconscious. He was taken to the hospital. Tests showed that Condon had a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit.