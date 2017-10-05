Man killed in crash in Chippewa County

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened yesterday in the Town of Wheaton.

They say they got a call around 5:15 pm. from a caller who said EMS was needed for a 1-vehicle rollover on Highway 29 near mile marker 69. When they arrived at the scene, they determined the accident involved 1 vehicle with the driver being the only occupant. The driver was unresponsive and they could not find any vitals. They say the driver is a 48-year old male from rural Chippewa Falls. The accident remains under investigation, and more details will be released today.