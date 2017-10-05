California man facing trial for crash that killed 3 people

A trial has been set for a California man accused of killing 3 people in a crash in Knapp in July.

36-year old Serghei Kundilovski faces charges of 1st-degree reckless homicide, knowingly operating a motor vehicle while revoked, and OWI. His jury trial is set for December 11th through 15th and he remains in jail on a $300,000 bond.

According to court records, Kundilovski was driving the wrong direction in the eastbound lanes of I-94 when he struck an oncoming vehicle. The crash killed 3 men from Minneapolis. Authorities found 2 canned air units in Kundilovski’s car, and they believe he was huffing the aerosol to get high.