Teen charged with beating a male at Phoenix Park

An Eau Claire teen is accused of beating a male at Phoenix Park.

17-year old Darian Moss is charged with a felony count of substantial battery. He is free on a $500 signature bond and returns to court on November 7th.

According to the criminal complaint, police were alerted to a confrontation and beating that happened September 15th at Phoenix Park. Witnesses said Moss posted the beating on Snapchat. The video shows a male lying on the ground with Moss yelling at him, and kicking him 3 to 5 times in the head while the male is lying on the ground. Witnesses said the male was involved in an altercation with several high school age males at the park. The male sustained a brain bleed and lost consciousness during the beating. Moss said he punched the male after the male grabbed his shirt and made derogatory statements toward him and his sister.