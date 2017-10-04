Man hurt in weekend crash in Trempealeau County

An Independence man was hurt in a crash last week in Trempealeau County.

The Sheriff’s Department says it happened just before 4:30 p.m. Friday on Brekke Ridge Road in the Township of Preston. They say they received a report of a 1-vehicle roll-over crash, and when they arrived on scene, they discovered the driver, 27-year old Tyler Brandenburg, was ejected from his vehicle. He was traveling east on Brekke Ridge Road at approximately 60-miles per hour when he lost control of the vehicle on a curve and rolled over several times. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and was not wearing a seat belt. The crash remains under investigation.