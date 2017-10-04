Man going to prison for killing his father

A man accused of strangling his father during an argument last December is going to prison.

26-year old Cody Kohls was sentenced this week to 6 years in prison and 6 years of extended supervision. He was sentenced on felony counts of strangulation and suffocation, 2nd-degree reckless injury and 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety. As conditions of his supervision, Kohls must undergo an alcohol and drug assessment, anger management counseling and any toher recommended programming or treatment. He also must maintain absolute sobriety and not enter taverns.

Kohls and his father, 50-year old Edward Kohls, got into a physical argument December 27th at the Town of Washington home. During the argument, Cody put his father in a chokehold because he didn’t want his dad to turn around and punch him. Once he let his father go, he discovered he didn’t have a pulse. Cody then began CPR and called 911. Edward Kohls died 2 days later.