Woman sentenced for battery

A Boyceville woman has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery.

58-year old Roberta Hitz has been sentenced to 1 year of probation and must pay $443 in fines. Her plea agreement also had a charge of child sex offender working with children dismissed.

According to the criminal complaint, Hitz was convicted of 1st-degree sexual assault of a child in 1998 and is a lifetime registered sex offender. As a condition of that conviction, she is not supposed to have contact with children under the age of 16, and must report any employment to the sex offender registry.

On September 1st, a Boyceville police officer was dispatched to a home on Second Street. Hitz was baby-sitting a 6-year old boy at the house when a 29-year old woman came to pick up the child. Hitz, the woman and another woman argued. Hitz is accused of grabbing the boy’s mother by her neck and slamming her into a car.